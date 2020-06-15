LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- National Hockey League fans have weighed in -- Vegas Golden Knights' Chance is the best mascot in the league.
The generous gila monster known to deliver meals to frontline workers and spread smiles across the Las Vegas valley won first place in the best mascot category, with 32.7% of total votes.
Chance spent the day delivering @HSKnights t shirts, VGK swag and lunch to frontline workers! 🤗 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/sSnybDTj6f— y-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 4, 2020
The Vegas Golden Knights congratulated Chance on its Twitter account.
"Congrats [Chance] for being voted the top mascot in the NHL Fan Choice awards!"
THEBESTMASCOTINTHENHL!!!!!!!!Congrats @ChanceNHL for being voted the top mascot in the #NHLFanChoice Awards 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/cFSGi7JNPt— y-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 15, 2020
We need to call in the national guard to protect Chance, I don't think Gritty is going to take losing very well.
