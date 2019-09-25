LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fans of the Las Vegas Lights have a chance to help design the team's 2020 jerseys.
Lights FC is seeking input on the jersey's overall concept, including designs, colors and layout, according to a news release. The team is seeking design inspiration for home and away jerseys, as well as potential commemorative jerseys. The only rule is the jersey must include the official Lights colors: blue, yellow, pink and black.
“Our fans are the best. They helped design our official logo, and even conceptually named the team for us. Now I want their help to design our new uniforms -- I want us to continue having the most unique uniform design in all pro soccer!" Lights FC owner & CEO Brett Lashbrook said. “The only rule is to be creative using our official colors of blue, yellow and pink.”
Official design templates are available for download at LightsFC.com/JerseyDesign, the release said. Fans may use the templates or provide their design files in any format by uploading the files or taking a picture of a “doodle” they’ve drawn.
Lights FC will work with the design team at BLK, the official jersey and apparel provider, to finalize and produce the jersey for next season.
All types of submissions will be accepted and reviewed, the release said. Submissions from anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian signature.
