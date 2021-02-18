Avalanche Golden Knights Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson plays during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

 Isaac Brekken

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Golden Knights fans have created a petition to get rid of the team's new gold helmets.

The Golden Knights have worn the helmets twice and have lost both games while wearing them.

Fans now believe the helmets are bad luck.

The Change.org petition says, "Get rid of the Golden Knights gold helmets immediately. They have a losing record when wearing them."

The petition now has more than 500 signatures.

