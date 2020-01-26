Basketball fans on Sunday gathered at the Staples Center to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant.
Bryant and his daughter both died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, according to reports.
Bryant, 41, and Gianna Bryant, 13, were among nine people killed in the crash, according to CNN.
Fans gathered outside the Lakers' Staples Center on Sunday to pay their respects.
