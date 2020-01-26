Basketball fans on Sunday gathered at the Staples Center to mourn the death of Kobe Bryant.

Bryant and his daughter both died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, according to reports. 

Bryant, 41, and Gianna Bryant, 13, were among nine people killed in the crash, according to CNN. 

Fans gathered outside the Lakers' Staples Center on Sunday to pay their respects.

View this post on Instagram

Los Angeles lost it's angel today... MAMBA MENTALITY

A post shared by Gabriel Velasco (@gabevelasco_) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @hb.1k on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ones To Watch (@onestowatch) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝓔𝓻𝓲 ♓ (@er1.e) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @jcy.otz on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alexander Ochoa (@mrochoa_21) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Anthony Castelli (@anthony_castelli) on

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.