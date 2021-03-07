NASCAR sunday
Kevin Bolinger/FOX5

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A sold out crowd for the 15% limited capacity took in the final race of NASCAR weekend in Las Vegas.

About 12,500 fans were allowed for the Penzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Ten thousand were spread out in the grandstands while another 2,500 were in the suites.

Strict safety protocols were in place including mandatory mask use, social distancing and continuous sanitizing by employees. Fans say they felt safe and were willing to do whatever they had to in order to watch live racing.

"I just love to come here to hear the sounds, the smell, the rubber and everything," said James Gostomski of Las Vegas. "It's great to be back. It's not exactly the same but it's something and it's a step forward. I'm looking forward to the next race, it should be even better than this."
 
The speedway's representatives said they hope that by the time NASCAR returns in the fall, the capacity limits will be much higher or lifted completely to allow more fans to come.

