LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A sold out crowd for the 15% limited capacity took in the final race of NASCAR weekend in Las Vegas.
About 12,500 fans were allowed for the Penzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Ten thousand were spread out in the grandstands while another 2,500 were in the suites.
Strict safety protocols were in place including mandatory mask use, social distancing and continuous sanitizing by employees. Fans say they felt safe and were willing to do whatever they had to in order to watch live racing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.