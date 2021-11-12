LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden filed a lawsuit against the National Football League and Roger Goodell on Thursday.
According to a complaint filed in district court, Gruden's attorneys allege the NFL and Goodell "sought to destroy the career and reputation."
“The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims," said a NFL spokesman.
Gruden resigned on Oct. 11 as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 were revealed to contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. The emails were discovered as part of a larger investigation into the Washington Football Team.
He stepped down after The New York Times reported that Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the NFL.
The lawsuit calls Gruden's treatment as a result of the Washington Football Team investigation "a Soviet-style character assassination."
"There was no warning and no process. Defendants held the emails for months until they were leaked to the national media in the middle of the Raiders’ season in order to cause maximum damage to Gruden," Gruden's attorneys claim.
READ THE FULL LAWSUIT
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
