LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of the core Vegas Golden Knights players from the original draft was Clayton Stoner. Injuries kept him from ever playing a meaningful minute in a team sweater.
Nearly three years after his final game, Stoner is now the head coach for the Vegas Jr. Golden Knights with the goal of helping the Golden Knights of tomorrow reach their potential.
“Once I started coaching that kind of took over, I actually enjoyed it, which I never thought I would," said Stoner. "I was never the type of guy that was like I’m going to coach when I’m done, I’m the guy that says I’m not going to coach, but after a year off, you just enjoy it and the kids are great.”
Behind the bench, Stoner brings the resume and pedigree of an NHL veteran. But on the ice at City National Arena, it’s his relatability and presence with his players that sets him apart.
