LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Minor League Baseball a charity partnership for each team to benefit an organization in its city. In Las Vegas, the YMCA of Southern Nevada will receive donations.
For each home run hit in the final stretch of games, Sept. 23 through Oct. 3, MILB will donate $50 to the charity. The team with the most home runs will get an additional $5,000 donation.
“Minor League Baseball teams have long been great community partners, and we are pleased to make a donation to each of these local charities on behalf of our Triple-A teams for their performance during the Triple-A Final Stretch,” said Major League Baseball’s Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development, Peter Woodfork, in a written statement to media. “These charities provide a variety of valuable services to their community, and it is our honor to recognize their efforts.”
The Aviators' final 10 games include hosting the Oklahoma City Dodgers from Thursday through Monday, then a five-game stretch in Northern Nevada versus Reno Aces from Sept. 29 through Oct. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.