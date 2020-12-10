LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A panel at Allegiant Stadium was damaged November 21 after a drone operator crashed his drone.
According to a police report, officers were called to Allegiant Stadium the weekend before Thanksgiving after security reported damage to the outside of the stadium.
Assistant manager of security, Christopher Wilson told police that a drone crashed into a northeast panel of the stadium.
Police obtained surveillance video of the drone incident and described the operator as a Black male wearing a black shirt, white shorts and red and black shoes. The man was last seen leaving the stadium in black BMW X3 rental car.
Willson told police that the drone operator requested his drone following the incident and prior to leaving area.
The damage to the stadium is estimated around $5,000-$8,000.
(1) comment
He drives a Beemer says it all.
