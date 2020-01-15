LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fantasy sports betting company DraftKings unveiled its Las Vegas office Wednesday afternoon.
DraftKings president Matt Kalish and sportsbook director Johnny Avello unveiled the new facility, located at 6543 South Las Vegas Boulevard in the TownSquare shopping complex.
DraftKings representatives said the new office space will help the company increase its presence in the Las Vegas Valley and create new jobs.
DraftKings is known for online daily fantasy sports betting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
