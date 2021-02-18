LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bridgestone, the title sponsor for the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Games, donated $200,000 to the NHL Foundation.
The donation, which is partially funded by the Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund, will help benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and the Nashville Predators Foundation and support new community outreach projects in Las Vegas and Bridgestone’s hometown of Nashville.
In Las Vegas, the donation specifically will support Ryan Reaves to fund and build a ball hockey rink for the James Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada. The project will create a place for underserved youth to learn the game of hockey, but it will also provide a flexible activity space that can offer a safe environment for additional sport programs, Golden Knights watch parties, and community social events.
“The main goal is to bring hockey to a community that has not been exposed to it before," said Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves. “By doing this, we can educate and then integrate these communities into the sport within the city of Las Vegas through various programs.”
