LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights and the Henderson Silver Knights announced a naming rights partnership with Dollar Loan Center for the Henderson Event Center.
According to a news release, under terms of the partnership, DLC has secured naming rights for the Henderson Event Center, a 6,000-seat multi-purpose venue on Green Valley Parkway near The District at Green Valley Ranch. The events center is the future home of the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Henderson Silver Knights.
The Henderson Event Center, now known as the Dollar Loan Center, will also become the new home of the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame, the release notes.
“The Dollar Loan Center is designed as a world-class multi-purpose venue that will not only be the home of the Henderson Silver Knights and the Southern Nevada Hall of Fame, it will also host a variety of events and programming that will create memorable, positive experiences for our fans and their families,” said Vegas Golden Knights Chairman and CEO Bill Foley. “Like the Vegas Golden Knights, Dollar Loan Center is a Vegas Born company that is committed to serving our great community in Southern Nevada. We are proud to announce this partnership with Chuck Brennan and the Dollar Loan Center family and look forward to hosting incredible entertainment at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson for years to come.”
The release states that the partnership also includes the Silver Knights, Golden Knights and DLC working together to create a charitable program that gives back to the local community.
