LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- NASCAR weekend has many fans placing bets on their favorite drivers and Dollar Loan Center is hoping for a big payout to square up some loans for Nevada residents.
Dollar Loan Center and NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki are partnering for another racing season and the loan company is serving as the primary sponsor in 2021.
As Bilicki prepares for the March 7 Pennzoil 400 race, Dollar Loan Center has placed a wager on their number 52 Rick Ware Ford Mustang to enter victory lane.
If Bilicki crosses the finish line, Dollar Loan Center will payoff loans for every Nevada customer in good standing.
“We’re going all in on Josh Bilicki this year,” says Chuck Brennan, Founder & CEO of Dollar Loan Center. “We love racing, and we love giving back to our loyal customers. So, we’re going to have some fun and if Josh wins this race on Sunday, we’re going to pay off the loans of every one of our Nevada customers in good standing.”
Local sports books have Bilicki as an underdog heading into the weekend.
Bilicki has over 20 years of racing experience and races full-time on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit.
