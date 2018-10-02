Vegas Golden Knights fans can show off their love for the team one more way after Monday. The team and Department of Motor Vehicles announced a team-branded "Vegas Born" license plate.
The plate features a Golden Knights logo with a border and secondary logo on a black background.
According to a press release, if switching plates on an existing registration, the plate costs $37 with a $6 transfer fee. Fans can order personalized plates from the DMV website for $72.
Plates can be bought through an appointment at the DMV or online at dmvnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.