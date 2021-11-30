LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --The Vegas Golden Knights announced plans for two upcoming gameday watch parties.
The first will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Nacho Daddy on West Sahara for the Knights' game against the Anaheim Ducks. It begins at 7 p.m.
Fans will be treated to special appearances, photo ops, raffles and drink specials including "Knights Score, We Pour" with free shots every time the Golden Knights score.
The next watch party will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14 when the Golden Knights take on the Boston Bruins. It will start at 3:30 p.m. at Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill in Palace Station.
Every guest wearing VGK gear will receive a complimentary Bud Light draft ahead of game time and free shots will be offered any time the Knights score. Chance and the Vegas Vivas will also be in attendance.
Attendees will be able to enter for a chance to win two tickets to the Golden Knight's Dec. 21 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
To make reservations, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.