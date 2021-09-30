LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been named the AFC player of the month for September.
Carr completed 88 of 126 pass attempts (64.7%) for a league-high 1,203 yards with six touchdowns for a 101.4 rating over the league's first three weeks of the season, helping Las Vegas to their first 3-0 start since 2002.
The 30-year-old becomes the fourth quarterback in NFL history with at least 1,200 passing yards through his team's first three games of the season.
Carr becomes just the third player in Raiders history to win the Offensive Player of the Month award, joining fellow quarterbacks Rich Gannon (November, 2001) and Jay Schroeder (December, 1990).
