LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has taken part in his share of training camps. But this one feels different to him. The effort is being put in by every player on the team and Carr likes the work ethic.
"The early mornings of working together, you’ve got to put the work in," Carr said. "There’s no secret, with any job, you’ve got to put the time in, you’ve got to put work in."
There's no question Carr is the leader of this team, even if some of the young guys look at him as the old man.
"I have young guys calling me O.G., " Carr said. "I’m like dude, I’m only 30 years old. But I forget we have a young team and I’ve been here a while."
This season, Carr will continue to lean on tight end Darren Waller to be a target he can trust. But Carr says Waller is also leading by example.
"Darren Waller is the most unselfish superstar I’ve ever been around," Carr said. "I’m very excited about that for the other guys because he doesn’t demand anything. He’s going to run the route full speed regardless whether he’s a clear out or getting the ball. That’s shows you he wants Hunter (Renfrow) to have eight catches. He wants Kenyon (Drake) to get 12 catches for 150. Because the next game they have to account for that and he’s going to be open."
There's just over a week of practices left before the team's first preseason game on Saturday, August 14 against Seattle. The game will be shown exclusively in Southern Nevada on FOX5.
