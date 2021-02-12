LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer had just returned home from a road trip in December 2019 when the Sharks fired him. A month later he was the head coach in Vegas, but since the Golden Knights and Sharks had already concluded their season series DeBoer hasn't coached against the Sharks from behind the VGK bench.
When the Golden Knights and Sharks face off at the SAP Center in San Jose Saturday afternoon, DeBoer will face his former team for the first time.
DeBoer says he carries no ill will towards the Sharks and recognizes getting fired is part of the coaching profession.
He still feels there's something to prove.
"Any time you get fired I think it’s humbling and a little shock to your ego because obviously you’re being told that what you were doing wasn’t good enough," DeBoer said. "Taking this job, starting on day one you’re out to prove the formula you use and what you do can work. I don’t think that’s about tomorrow night, I think that started on day one with my job with Vegas."
Forward Jonathan Marchessault said the players feel an added responsibility to go out and try and get a win Saturday, not only for DeBoer, but for assistant Steve Spott who was an assistant in San Jose.
"We’ve got to take a lot of pride to be there for each other," Marchessault said. "We’ve got to be there for him and Steve Spott as well so it’s going to be an emotional night for them and we have to make sure we bring our A game, especially for those two guys."
The Golden Knights game in San Jose is scheduled to start at 1:00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.