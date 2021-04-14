LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fight Night is coming back to T-Mobile Arena, with fans in attendance.
Following Gov. Steve Sisolak's announcement that the state will aim to reopen to full capacity on June 1, UFC's Dana White announced that UFC 264, set for July 10, will be held at T-Mobile Arena with full capacity. White said tickets would go on sale this week on AXS.com.
Vegas is OPEN!!! Poirier vs McGregor July 10th. tix on sale this week pic.twitter.com/F2VZ0APzrw— danawhite (@danawhite) April 14, 2021
The fight will be headlined with a lightweight bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. It wasn't immediately clear if UFC filed a plan with the state or county to hold the fight with full capacity. In Clark County's proposed mitigation plan, a large event of more than 250 people can be held at full capacity if the following COVID-19 measures are met:
- If 60% of the community if vaccinated;
- If the 14-day average test positivity rate remains at 5%, and;
- If running weekly cases is below 1,150 cases.
Recently, UFC was hosting fights at its Las Vegas headquarters without fans, or oversees in locations like "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi.
