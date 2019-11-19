Kris Bryant, Jessica Bryant

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, left, poses with his wife Jessica after Bryant received his National League MVP award before a baseball game between the Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas native and Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant and his wife Jessica have announced that they are expecting their first child.

The pair made the exciting announcement Tuesday in posts shared on their social media accounts.

The Bryant's shared a video that highlighted special moments throughout their relationship — including their wedding day and the pair celebrating the Cubs' 2016 World Series win. 

View this post on Instagram

Life is getting interesting, and I couldn’t be happier!

A post shared by Kris Bryant (@kris_bryant17) on

The baby boy is due next April. 

