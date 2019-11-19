LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas native and Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant and his wife Jessica have announced that they are expecting their first child.
The pair made the exciting announcement Tuesday in posts shared on their social media accounts.
The Bryant's shared a video that highlighted special moments throughout their relationship — including their wedding day and the pair celebrating the Cubs' 2016 World Series win.
The baby boy is due next April.
