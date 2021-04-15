LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As pandemic conditions improve, sports programs around Nevada are easing restrictions on allowing spectators for events.
The College of Southern Nevada Athletics department was the latest organization to allow fans for the remainder of the spring sports season.
Coyote baseball, softball and soccer were all given the green light to welcome spectators by state and local officials. Fans can watch games so long as everyone follows the CSN Athletics Safety and Preparedness plan.
"We are very excited to provide this opportunity for CSN fans," said Dexter Irvin, CSN Director of Intercollegiate Athletics & Recreation. "Keep everyone safe will continue to be a priority, while providing access to the facilities. Wearing masks and keeping appropriate distances will continue to be priority for us and will be enforced throughout the facilities."
Fans that attend games are required to wear masks and complete a self-health assessment prior to attending the CSN event. Social distancing will be enforced during the event, and concessions will not be available.
Coyote baseball is welcoming fans for their series against California Christian College April 15 to 17. Lady Coyote softball will see fans as they battle Colorado Northwestern April 23 to 24.
Individuals who are planning on attending CSN athletic events are encouraged to visit csncoyotes.com for more information, or visit with CSN personnel regarding spectator limits.
