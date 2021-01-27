HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The College of Southern Nevada athletic department announced that baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball and soccer will begin the 2021 season with no fans.
Coyote baseball and softball take the field this weekend at their Henderson campus stadiums. The softball team will have an open play schedule beginning Jan 28.
Coyote baseball will host Salt Lake City Community College and Southern Idaho Jan. 30 and 31. The home team is the preseason favorite in several polls entering the season.
CSN basketball is returning to Southern Nevada after a several year hiatus. Both the men's and women's programs will tip off Feb. 9.
Coyote volleyball will begin play on Feb. 17 at Colorado Northwestern and men's and women's soccer will host Truckee Meadows Community College on April 8.
Although fans won't be allowed to attend games, the CSN athletic department will livestream games on the Coyotes Sports Network.
To learn more about schedules and information visit the CSN Athletics website.
