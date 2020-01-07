LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raider Nation will be able stay connected at the team's future home in Las Vegas.
Cox Business announced on Tuesday that it will deliver the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium with the "fastest optical internet service available, ensuring visitors and staff have the bandwidth they need to stay connected – on the field and in the stands," according to a news release.
The team's Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will be fully covered by 1,700 managed Wi-Fi access points and underpinned by redundant 40-gigabit optical internet connections that will deliver high-speed bandwidth for every mobile device in the 65,000-seat venue, the news release added.
"Cox is deeply invested in connecting Las Vegas, powering stadiums, hotels and convention centers on and off the Strip," said Steve Rowley, executive vice president, Cox Business. "We're proud to be a part of Las Vegas' evolution towards the sports and entertainment capital of the world – continued by delivering a truly connected experience for Allegiant Stadium visitors."
Cox, a founding partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and the official Wi-Fi and internet provider, will provide high-speed connections at Allegiant Stadium and at the team's soon-to-be-completed headquarters.
