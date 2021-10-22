LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Jim Murren, head of Nevada's COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, will light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Sunday for the Las Vegas Raiders game.
The Raiders will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium.
Murren previously served as the chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International. "... It was with his staunch support, guidance and endorsement that the stadium project became a reality for the Raiders," the team said in a press release.
The COVID-19 task force has raised millions, bought critical personal protective equipment, expanded access to testing and helped bring internet access to all school-aged children in the state, the team said.
Murren is also credited for leading development of City Center and T-Mobile Arena, as well as his heavy involvement with other sports in Las Vegas.
John Madden was the first to light the torch on Oct. 18, 2011. Carol Davis was the first to light the torch honoring her late husband in Las Vegas.
