LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Connecticut Sun General Manager and Head Coach Curt Miller has been fined $10,000 and suspended for one game for a comment he made about Las Vegas Aces star Liz Cambage during Sunday's game.
Cambage took to social media Sunday night, posting a long story on her Instagram saying Miller mentioned her weight while speaking to the referees.
According to Cambage it was along the lines of, "She's 300 pounds." The Australian Center went on to explain that she is 235 pounds and she is "very proud."
“Something went down in today’s game and I need to speak on it because if there is one thing about me is that I will never let a man disrespect me ever, ever, ever, especially a little white one,” Cambage said in the video. “So, to the coach of Connecticut, I’m sorry little sir man I do not know your name, but the next time you try to call out a referee trying to get a call being like, ‘Come on, she 300 pounds.’ I’m going to need you to get it right, baby, because I’m 6-8, I’m weighing, I just double checked because I love to be correct and give facts, I’m weighing 235 pounds and I’m really, very proud of being a big b—, a big buddy, big Benz baby. So, don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league.”
Miller issued a statement Monday morning, apologizing to Cambage and the Aces organization.
“During last night’s game, while arguing a call with an official, I made an inappropriate and offensive comment in reference to Liz Cambage’s height and weight. I regret what I said in the heat of the moment and want to sincerely apologize to Liz and the entire Aces organization. I understand the gravity of my words and have learned from this.”
Miller will serve the suspension in the Sun's Tuesday game against the Seattle Storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.