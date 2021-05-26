LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Knights will look to close out their first round series with the Minnesota Wild Wednesday night at the Xcel Energy Center.
After losing 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena Monday in Game 5, the Golden Knights will look to close out another playoff series on the road. In their history the VGK have won the 4th and final game of a playoff series away from the Fortress.
"Whether this game is in Minnesota or at T-Mobile, I think at the point in the series and this point in the playoffs, it doesn’t make a huge difference," said Golden Knights Head Coach, Pete DeBoer. "I think you have to show up and make sure you’re dialed in for 60 minutes and it’s going to take all that in order to close a team out."
"It’s actually pretty fun in the playoffs, going to another building and it brings a new side of the team you don’t see in the regular season," said Golden Knights forward, Mattias Janmark. "For sure it gives you confidence to get back here and I think the deeper we go in the playoffs the better we have to play on the road, so we have to bring it tonight."
In their first four seasons, the Golden Knights have never won in regulation in St. Paul. However, the Golden Knights won both games inside the Xcel Energy Center in Games 3 and 4, outscoring the Wild 9-2.
"Really confident about the game tonight, most of the guys have been in this situation so we really have to bring it like I said, and give ourselves a chance here tonight," said Janmark.
"You know I think we’re going to have to be better than we were last game in order to close them out so, but that’s this time of year, that’s what your group has to do, find that level," said DeBoer.
One way or another Golden Knights will be heading back to Vegas after Game 6. The questions is, will the Minnesota Wild be joining them for a Game 7 Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.
"In these elimination games where you have the team on the ropes you need to bear down early and take away their optimism," said Janmark. "We gave them a little too much last game and then we played hard the rest of the game, tonight we have to come out hard and just follow it up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.