LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Indianapolis Colts have placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Colts made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning.
We have placed QB Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/5gb4bOmVQf— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 28, 2021
The Raiders are set to play the Colts on Sunday in Indianapolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.