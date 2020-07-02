LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The College of Southern Nevada is preparing for school to begin on August 24th, and the athletics department is preparing to play their fall season.
Coaches are preparing their teams on a day-to-day basis to compete.
CSN Men's Soccer Coach Yancey Tisdale said its difficult trying to plan to play with COVID-19 lingering around. Everything can change on a weekly basis.
CSN's Athletic Department is talking with the Scenic West Athletic Conference to finalize details on the COVID-19 procedures for resuming play.
SWAC and CSN are looking at testing possibilities and how traveling will be impacted come this fall.
