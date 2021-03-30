LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - After being shut down last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UNLV football team was able to hold their first spring practice with second-year head coach Marcus Arroyo.
After finishing their shortened eight-game season last year 0-6, Arroyo says his main goal this spring ball is to have an "unrecognizable on-field culture".
"We want people to come out here who have seen this group practice before and have it be unrecognizable. I want a player from last year's team to come out here and say that looks like nothing we've done before, I can't believe it, it's that much more ramped up" said Marcus Arroyo.
UNLV football will be welcoming back 10 "Super Seniors" that returned for their extra year of eligibility due to last year's COVID-19 season. One of those super seniors is running back Charles Williams, "The Chuck Wagon," who currently ranks fourth on the school's career rushing list with 2,940 yards and is just 793 yards.
