LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - While the focus for the NFL this weekend is the Pro Bowl and next weekend's Super Bowl, a league representative went before the Clark County commission Tuesday to talk about the upcoming NFL Draft.
Las Vegas was awarded the NFL Draft in 2020, but the public event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's draft will be held on April 28 through 30.
Eric Finkelstein, senior director of events planning for the league, told commissioners they "really try to highlight and take on the life of the city where we hold the draft.”
The venues include the Bellagio fountain and Caesars Forum.
“We will use every inch of space inside Caesars Forum to support the event, talking about a million square feet of active space right by Caesars Forum,” said Finkelstein.
The three-day event will be free to those who want to see, but they’ll have to contend with road closures that will start well before and end well after the draft is over.
Starting April 13 until May 6, two southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed 24 hours a day. One lane on Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed each day between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.
On the actual draft weekend, the Strip will close from Flamingo Road to the west entrance of the Bellagio.
According to Finkelstein, the event will make Las Vegas not only the entertainment capital of the world but also the sports capital of the world.
Las Vegas will also be hosting the 2024 Super Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.