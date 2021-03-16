LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Just in time for March Madness, a new sportsbook debuted Tuesday at the Tuscany Suites and Casino.
Circa Sports is growing with this new sportsbook.
CEO and downtown Las Vegas casino operator Derek Stevens heads the company. He said he thinks this year will be one of the biggest March Madness months the valley has seen.
"I'm a big believer this will be the biggest March Madness Las Vegas has ever seen. We had the rug pulled out from under us last year, so there's some pent-up demand. I think with all the proliferation to sports betting around the country, this is going to make this the largest March Madness," he said.
Excited to add our first Satellite property for @CircaSports at the @TuscanyCasino! We are now open and look forward to taking your bets! pic.twitter.com/lWxTJ15Bgq— Jeffrey Benson (@JeffreyBenson12) March 15, 2021
He said this not only gives people across town a place to go close to home, but also provides jobs in the community. Tuscany is located east of the Las Vegas Strip on Flamingo Road.
Circa Sports was launched in 2019 at Golden Gate Hotel & Casino.
