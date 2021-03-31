LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Circa Resort in downtown Las Vegas has announced it is an official sponsor of the San Diego Padres Major League Baseball (MLB) team.
The partnership will be for the Padres' 2021 season, according to a news release.
“The Padres are one of the most exciting teams in baseball right now,” said Circa CEO and Owner Derek Stevens. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of their upcoming season and to bring a piece of the Vegas action to San Diego.”
“We are excited to expand our brand to the Las Vegas market and work with such a cutting edge and innovative property,” said Sergio Del Prado, San Diego Padres Senior Vice President, Partnerships.
