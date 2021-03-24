LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This week, some CCSD sports teams returned for their first practice of the year. However, before any student athletes or coaches return to action they have to have a negative COVID-19 test.
Football, baseball and softball athletes will also be required to take part in weekly testing. The testing will be done with at-home saliva tests.
“I really think this is going to be the better way to do it,” Sierra Vista High School principal John Anzalone said. “If we went with the swab test someone else would have had to administer it. I think the way the athletic department is going about this will be the most efficient and best way for kids.”
Positive tests will likely be inevitable. Since play resumed in northern Nevada, earlier this month, several volleyball games and at least one football game was canceled due to positive coronavirus cases.
CCSD has a plan for if there is a positive case from either a player or coach on a team. The entire team, or anyone who's come in close contact with that person will have to quarantine for a maximum of 10 days, but if an athlete has no symptoms and tests negative after five days they can resume action.
If we have a student on the bus [with symptoms] that bus has to turn around immediately,” Anzalone said. “We find out that the student test positive, obviously then contact tracing happens. I don't think that we're going to be just shutting down sports with the flick of a light switch. Obviously our ultimate goal is to not to have to stop the season, or send kids home.”
The district said its process aligns with requirements established by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association and guidelines from Gov. Steve Sisolak.
Spring sports competition begins in mid-April.
