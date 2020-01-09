LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thanks in part to a $250,000 grant from the Raiders through the National Football League Foundation, the Clark County School District will install new synthetic turf at a Las Vegas high school.
CCSD will use the grant to install a new synthetic turf playing field at Rancho High School, according to a news release.
The new field will increase the safety and accessibility of the field, allowing at least a 30 percent increase in field usage, officials said.
“The students and athletes at Rancho High School can look forward to the installation of a new state of the art field as we continue our commitment to youth football and to our community. The advancement of football at the youth and high school levels remains a top priority for the Raiders and we are excited to introduce this field replacement program to Las Vegas,” said Raiders President Marc Badain.
The grant from the Raiders, the NFL Foundation, and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) is among $61 million the Grassroots Program has invested in creating or improving 376 fields nationwide during the last two decades, the release said.
