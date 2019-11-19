LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District officials forced a North Las Vegas High School football team to forfeit the playoffs.
The school district said the quarterback wasn’t eligible to play, even though he played all season.
“Any step I had to take, any information that had to be given, I gave them everything,” said D.J. Lewis-Bealer.
He said CCSD and the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Associations (NIAA) approved him to play football at Canyon Springs at the end of August. He transferred from a high school in Arizona but before that, he went to Desert Pines High School and played football there.
”I moved here three or four days into the school year,” said Lewis-Bealer.
The senior quarterback and his team had a rough start to the season. They lost the first six games.
“We just kept fighting,” said Lewis-Bealer.
That drive helped them beat Arbor View High School in the playoffs on Friday. Three days later, they were forced to forfeit.
“I didn’t know why, I didn’t understand why,” said Head Football Coach Gus McNair.
He got a call from Canyon Springs Athletic Principal on Nov. 18. Someone reported an anonymous tip over the weekend saying Lewis-Bealer wasn’t eligible to play.
“He was cleared through register my athlete, the way every other athlete is cleared ... That’s what baffles me, like why wasn’t this discovered like week one?” said Coach McNair.
“Very, very rare very, very unfortunate for everybody,” said Las Vegas Sun Managing Editor Ray Brewer.
Brewer has reported on high school sports in the valley for ten years. He said CCSD doesn’t have to say why a player is ineligible.
”What makes this very unique is it’s in the post season so you’re taking a post season victory away,” said Brewer.
A spokesperson with CCSD said they’re looking into the situation.
“These kids in this community, they get a bad wrap. They get called all type of gangbangers ... These dudes worked hard. They came to school, they came to practice, they were here six days a week putting in the work,” said Coach McNair.
The Canyon Springs principal is appealing the decision to disqualify the team.
Tuesday night with a parking lot full of support from his teammates, coaches and parents Lewis-Bealer said he will continue to fight this decision.
“It wasn’t about me, it’s about my teammates because throughout the whole year they believed in themselves and they continued to fight and no body deserves to have their season taken away from them the way they did ... Even if we don’t get the result that we’re asking for ... years from now we’ll be able to look on this and it will be a stepping stone for Canyon Springs football,” said Lewis-Bealer.
Canyon springs was suppose to play Desert Pines on Friday for the regional playoffs. Arbor View will play instead.
Arbor View Football Coach Matt Gerber said its been a crazy couple of days they’re just trying to prepare for the game. He said he couldn’t comment on anything else.
The NIAA is holding on a hearing on Thursday to review the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.