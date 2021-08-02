LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment announced it has launched a new mobile app for sports bettors.
The company said the new Caesars Sportsbook app combines the company's sports betting assets under one brand anchored by an app that integrates mobile sports betting with Caesars' loyalty program, Caesars Rewards. The company said the app operates on Liberty, the company's owned and integrated tech stack.
The new Caesars Sportsbook app is available in eight states: Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.
In Nevada, where bettors are required to be at or near a Caesars Sportsbook retail registration to register, users can bet on their mobile devices via the Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill app. Caesars said this app also offers an upgraded look and link to Caesars Rewards.
