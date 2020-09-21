LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders on Monday will unveil their nearly $2 billion Allegiant Stadium with a home opener against the New Orleans Saints.
Dubbed the "Death Star" by owner Mark Davis, the Raiders' new Las Vegas stadium will not allow fans this season due to the pandemic.
With a capacity of 65,000, the climate-controlled stadium will be home to the Raiders, UNLV football and numerous other events.
The stadium project is expected to generate an economic benefit of $620 million annually while creating 6,000 permanent jobs in Southern Nevada, Allegiant Stadium notes on its website.
ALLEGIANT STADIUM BY THE NUMBERS:
- 19,000,000-pound retractable rolling natural turf
- 28,000-square-foot operable walls
- 127 suites
- 8,000 club seats
- 895,00 cubic yards of dirt removed; 64,000 dump trucks to remove
- 105,00 cubic yards of concrete; 257 miles of sidewalk from Las Vegas to LA
- 12 miles of concrete driller shaft that support the stadium; 3X the length of the Las Vegas Strip
- 28,000 tons of structural steel – heavier than the Statue of Liberty in New York
- Sliding field tray is powered by 72 individual motors; weighs 19 million pounds; nearly as heavy as the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France
- 21,000 light fixtures
- 9.85 miles of wire ropes to suspend the ETFE roof
- 7,400 glass and metal panels on the exterior
- 3,692 metal stairs
- 425 trees planted
- 2,200 doors
- 22 miles of HVAC piping
- 47 miles of water/waste piping
CONSTRUCTION FACTS:
- Over 5,000,000 craft-hours during construction
- 6,000 recurring jobs once completed
- 15% small local business participation focused minority and female workforce goals
