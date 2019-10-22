BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- While Game 1 of the World Series played out on FOX5 Tuesday night, there was a Little League rivalry game underway in Boulder City.
Some parents streamed the game on their phones between innings, but even the coaches, the most die-hard baseball fans, said a little ballpark in Boulder City was the only place they wanted to be.
“I mean it’s fun to watch, but it’s a whole other thing to watch your kids play and mature and get better at the game,” said one coach. “This is my second season with this team, and I have a couple of kids who, last season, didn’t even know how to swing a bat and now they get up and they hit the ball every single time so that’s the fun part about it.”
Little League President, Katie Kiler, says her kids play baseball because it teaches them about life.
“It teaches comradery – how to work together,” said Kiler. “It’s an individual-team sport, so you work hard for yourself, but you work hard for the team as well which is kind of how life is.”
She had one eye on the snack-shack, one eye on World Series Game 1, and that third eye, that all mothers have, on her partially disabled son, Mathew, as he rounded third.
“For all intents and purposes, he’s got one arm and one leg and he’s probably one of the top kids on the team,” said Mathew’s coach.
Mathew might be the one learning how to throw, catch and bat, but his coach says Mathew’s the one dishing out life lessons.
“I see him play and it just gives me inspiration, said his coach. Like, I shouldn’t complain about any little ailment or any little thing I’ve got going on during the day.”
Mathew’s team, the Braves, have a World Series watch party scheduled for Friday.
