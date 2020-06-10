LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The New York Yankees drafted a Las Vegas native as their first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.
Austin Wells grew up in Las Vegas and graduated from Bishop Gorman High School before playing college baseball at University of Arizona.
Round 1 | Pick 28: The New York Yankees select C Austin Wells out of the University of Arizona. #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/9Tc5gQ8bXR— NYYPlayerDev (@NYYPlayerDev) June 11, 2020
The catcher was drafted by the Yankees in 2018 but opted to go to college.
According to Arizona Desert Swarm, Wells was hitting .375 with two home runs, 14 RBI in 15 games before Arizona’s season was cut short.
Wells was the 28th overall pick of the 2020 Draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.