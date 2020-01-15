LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bishop Gorman High School's successful head football coach is no longer with the team, according to a release from the school.
The school said in a statement that coach Kenny Sanchez resigned his positions at Bishop Gorman. Sanchez was the head coach of the team since 2015. With Sanchez at the helm, Bishop Gorman won four state titles.
“I am grateful for all the opportunities Bishop Gorman has given me over the years and proud of what we accomplished as a program. I wish to thank everyone who helped us create such a special legacy, especially the assistant coaches and players," Sanchez said in a statement "I would also like to thank the Administration, staff, alumni and the entire Bishop Gorman community. Lastly, none of it would have been possible without the support of my family. It is best at this time for me to step away while I consider other opportunities."
Kenny's brother, former UNLV coach Tony Sanchez, also served as head coach of Bishop Gorman.
“We appreciate the contributions Kenny has made to Bishop Gorman and we believe that he will continue to be successful, impacting young adults in the years to come.” Bishop Gorman Athletic Director Grant Rice said in a statement. “While it will not be easy to replace Coach Sanchez, we will begin the search for a replacement immediately.”
