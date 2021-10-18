LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Rich Bisaccia era is underway and undefeated for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Sunday in Denver, the Raiders Interim Head Coach led the Silver and Black to a 34-24 victory against the Broncos, putting the Raiders back on top of the AFC West.
"Really for me I'm a part of the team," Bisaccia said. "To go on the road, play an AFC West rival like the Denver Broncos in their place, to come out with a win, was exciting for all of us and helps us move forward onto Philadelphia."
Offensive Coordinator, Greg Olson took over play-calling duties for the offense following the resignation of Jon Gruden last week. Olson helped lead the offense to a season-high 34 points, while Derek Carr posted his fourth 300-yard passing game of the season.
"I think we talked about it all week, we had a good week of practice going in," Bisaccia said. "I felt like our guys came out ready to play and looked a lot like Wednesday and Thursday's practice."
Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley saw his unit enjoy their best performance of the season. The defense sacked Broncos' quarterback Teddy Bridgewater five times. Maxx Crosby led the way with three, bringing his season total to five.
"Extremely exciting to see how he's playing. it's not a surprise to anyone, we've all seen him practice and mature over the years he's been here. We loved him coming out of the draft and he's had a big influence on me as well. Lot of things he's gone through and conversations we've had has helped me grow as a man, and helped me grow as a father and husband and I know he's doing that with a lot of other guys, he and Darren Waller, the story they have, the people they're helping, it's inspiring to all of us. So he's very kind with his words, but he's done it to me as much as I may have done it to him."
The Raiders defense also forced four turnovers, (three interceptions and a fumble) marking the first time since 1988, the Raiders won on the road with four takeaways and zero turnovers.
"Not only the sacks come in bunches, but the turnovers come in bunches. We went a few weeks without a turnover, all of a sudden we come up in the plus four category, multiple sac game that Maxx went through, and that 4th quarter sack by Q was really a big help to us. If you watch the games they are running, you can't discard what Yannick is doing on the outside and takes a lot of attention. It's their group, Coach Marinelli, Coach Bradley everything comes in bunches and they're just living off of that and feeding off of that."
The Raiders are back at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. They will host the Philadelphia Eagles.
