LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The first public event to be played at Dollar Loan Center will be the Big West Basketball Championships.
A multi-year agreement was struck to host the event in March 2022 at the $84 million facility which is set to finish construction next February. The announcement was made in a joint press conference Thursday by Big West Commissioner Dan Butterly, President of the Golden Knights Kerry Bubolz, and Henderson Mayor Debra March.
🚨 The 2022 @BigWestHoops Championships presented by @gohawaii is moving to the @TheDLCHenderson in the @cityofhenderson.Excited to announce a 3️⃣-year agreement as the first publicly ticketed event at the future home of the @HSKnights!➡️ https://t.co/RLPpkQrqwg pic.twitter.com/GwqPRkEg0T— Big West Conference (@BigWestSports) June 24, 2021
The center will also be the future home of the Henderson Silver Knights, host the Vegas Indoor Football League franchise and present the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.
From March 8-12, the five-day tournament will feature 10 women's and 10 men's teams with automatic bids to the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, the release stated.
"The Big West stands for innovation and opportunity and the Dollar Loan Center provides a tremendous, state-of-the-art venue to showcase the Big West, its member institutions and basketball programs," Butterly said. "It is a spectacular facility that will become an entertainment hub for the city of Henderson and the Las Vegas Valley."
⏳ L O A D I N G...A New Era For Big West Basketball ⌛️ L O A D I N G➡️ https://t.co/RLPpkQrqwg pic.twitter.com/tFIpN8nial— Big West Conference (@BigWestSports) June 24, 2021
The Thomas and Mack Center hosted the tournament in 1994 and 1995 before moving to Reno in the late 90s.
Details related to ticketing information are forthcoming.
