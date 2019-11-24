LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When it comes to playing baseball, many athletes rely on all five senses, but for one Las Vegas team, 20/20 it's not that easy.
"We can do pretty much what other people do with just a few alterations," LV 20/20 player Veatrice McLucas said.
Las Vegas has the first beep baseball team in the state: LV 20/20. Unlike most teams, every player on LV 20/20 is blind.
It's the same idea of traditional baseball but set up differently. There are only two bases, 1st and 3rd, and the ball makes a loud beeping noise when it is thrown.
"Once they hit the ball, they don’t know what base is going to sound off. They have to listen, hone in on it and run to said base," Catching coach Patricia Colvin said.
Each player is blindfolded, regardless if they're blind or not. Once the player gets a hit, either base will make a noise to signal them to run in that direction.
If they run to the base first and get to it before they're tagged by a player in the outfield that is also blindfolded, they get a run. But unlike baseball, players don't run from base to base.
"It's fun and it's not scary. It's like the ball's not as hard as the pitching machine [when it hits you]," player Niki Colvin said.
LV 20/20 has been active in Las Vegas for about five years. A simple game like beep baseball has helped dozens of players like Colvin feel like every other athlete that plays a sport.
"When I lost my sight, all I could hear was sadness, and playing this game has built my self esteem up high. I can come out to the park and be normal, feel normal, run," LV 20/20 captain and player Walter Argueta said.
Although the team has been practicing at Sunset Park for five years, getting a hit isn't easy.
"I just swing at it. I've hit it a couple of times. Before I used to get nothing but fouls," Colvin said.
Beyond learning to play, everyone on LV 20/20 is redefining sportsmanship and what being a teammate is.
"For us a team is relying on each other. We really have to rely on each other and we have to trust who we’re next to," McLucas said.
The team said they wanted everyone to know their lack of eyesight does not define them. A simple game like beep baseball has opened up doors, broken down barriers and given them something to look forward to each week.
"We all might have the same disability. We come from different backgrounds, different illnesses, but we’re all focused on one thing and its this team," Argueta said.
Their goal is to make it to the beep Baseball World Series next year.
"It has brought a lightness into my darkness. It has gave me brand new eyes, I have gained a whole new world," Argueta said.
Overall this game of baseball has given this team a 20/20 vision to life.
For more on this team you can follow their journey on Facebook or Instagram.
