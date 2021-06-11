LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Battle for Las Vegas is back as the Golden Knights and Raiders will settle the score on the diamond. For the second time in three years, the Las Vegas Ballpark will be the site of a celebrity softball game featuring members of the VGK and Silver and Black on Saturday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Fans will get the chance to watch their favorite stars in action as the teams “battle” it out for Las Vegas’ ultimate bragging rights, all for a good cause.
The softball showdown features two all-star teams of professional athletes, celebrities, and media personalities, led by Reilly Smith of the Vegas Golden Knights and his teammates vs. Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen and friends from the Las Vegas Raiders. With hometown heroes playing on the field, fans can also expect special celebrity guest appearances during the game and around the Ballpark throughout the night.
Gates open on Saturday, July 24 at 5:30 p.m. The home run derby begins at 6:30 p.m. and the opening pitch is at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will be open throughout the Ballpark.
America’s Got Talent finalist Daniel Emmet will sing the National Anthem. Other entertainers include the Golden Aces, DJ Green, along with mascots Chance, Spruce the Goose, and Aviator also making appearances.
The initial event launched in 2019 and raised over $136,000 for local charities. This year’s Battle for Vegas presented by Dollar Loan Center will benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.
“This event is a home run and one I’m so excited to bring back, especially this year,” said Reilly Smith of the Vegas Golden Knights. “We can’t wait to take the field, have some fun and raise money for deserving local charities. I’m grateful for this opportunity to give back and hopefully, take the winning title back!”
“We’re very excited to be a part of this great event,” said Chuck Brennan, Founder & CEO of Dollar Loan Center. “Dollar Loan Center is a huge supporter of both the Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Raiders, and the fact this event is raising money for local charities is the icing on the cake. It’s going to be a lot of fun!”
Tickets for the Battle for Vegas Charity Softball Game go on-sale Monday, June 14 at 12 noon. Pre-sale tickets for Las Vegas Ballpark season ticket holders and those that download the Summerlin App are available starting Friday, June 11 at 12 noon. General ticket prices begin at $40. A limited number of elevated package experiences, including ballpark suites, are available. All tickets and packages can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com.
For additional information and details, visit www.battleforvegas.com.
