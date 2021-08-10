LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Who said girls can't play football? A Henderson teen attending Basic Academy is flipping the script and turning heads on the football field.
Marley Spielberg, 16, is a junior wide receiver on Basic Academy's girls varsity flag football team. She attended the youth football camp organized by Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs over the summer and stood out amongst the other participants.
Spielberg is no stranger to contact sports. She grew up practicing in taekwondo and wrestling, while also playing flag football with the boys. Football is only one of the sports Spielberg is currently doing. In the spring she runs track and field for the Wolfpack.
"I feel like females in general are more positive and have a fearless attitude like you can't tell me I can't do this. I grew up wrestling as well and that's a predominantly a boy sport. There was always people telling me I couldn't do this couldn't so that. And I came out and kicked their butts and proved them wrong." Spielberg said.
Spielberg plans to play girls flag football in college and wants to see the sport grow as more girls become interested in playing football.
