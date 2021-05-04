LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Minor League baseball is set to make its return to Las Vegas on Thursday night as the Aviators will play their first game since 2019 in the season opener at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.
Last year, the minor league season at all levels was cancelled because of the pandemic.
Aviators Manager Fran Riordan said it's been a long journey to get to another opening day.
"It’s just a really good feeling to get back here to Summerlin the Las Vegas Ballpark and see everybody and have our workouts with the understanding that we’re starting a season that means something in two days," Riordan said. "That means a lot. That means a lot to the coaches, the players, the front office and the fans of Las Vegas. That’s not lost on anybody."
The Aviators have been approved for 50% capacity for games in May meaning about 5,000 fans will be able to attend. The team is using the Clear app, also used at T-Mobile Arena, for health screenings. Team President Don Logan said health and safety protocols will be in place.
"The whole idea is to just make sure people feel safe and comfortable, which is the most important thing you can do coming out of the pandemic," Logan said. "Masks are mandatory in the facility unless you’re actively eating or drinking. We’re going to have monitors on the concession lines, monitors on the restroom lines. The security and ushers are going to be very diligent in making people understand."
Some additional seats, mostly standing room only, will go on sale Wednesday on the team's website.
