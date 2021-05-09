LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Sacramento River Cats 6-3 in game four of the season-opening six-game homestand before a Mother’s Day crowd of 4,488 at Las Vegas Ballpark.
The Aviators rallied for the second straight game for the victory. Las Vegas, trailing 3-1, scored one run in the fourth inning and four runs in the sixth inning to take a 6-3 lead.
"It's kind of a momentum swing for us after losing the first two games in the series. We came out today and had a great start from Paul Blackburn. We got some big hits, we had some good at bats, we were able to put up some runs against a really good pitching staff. Just overall better baseball."
"Played good defense. Got some good timely hits and that's usually the difference when you have good starting pitching and good bullpen work," said Aviators Manager Fran Riordan.
Game five of the six-game series will be Monday at 7:05 p.m. The homestand finale is Tuesday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m.
