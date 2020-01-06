LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Jonah Antonio, a junior guard on the Runnin' Rebels basketball team, started a GoFundMe for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.
He plans to donate $5 for every three-pointer he makes during Mountain West Conference play.
The UNLV student section “The Rebellion” said they will also donate for his three-pointers and for other UNLV basketball players to score points.
The head coach of the Runnin' Rebels T.J Otzelberger’s wife is from Eastern Australia and her family had also been affected by the fires.
He said the team is taking the time to support one another during this tragic catastrophe. In just two days, Antonio’s GoFundMe has almost reached his $3,000 goal. He said he plans to raise the goal as the season continues.
To donate, click here.
