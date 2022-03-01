las vegas ballpark
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While MLB may still be on hold, collegiate baseball is coming to Las Vegas Ballpark.

The UNLV Rebels and ASU Sun Devils will play Tuesday, March 29 at 6:05 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

General admission tickets go on sale March 1 and are $20. Discounted tickets for $15 will be available at the box office for students, seniors and first responders.

