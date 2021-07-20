LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - It's been a pivotal day for the Oakland A's future. The A's president Dave Kaval did not come to an agreement with the City of Oakland's amended term sheet regarding the $12 billion Howard Terminal project which would include their $1 billion water front ballpark.
Even with the city's amendment to not hold the A's responsible for the estimated $352 million offsite infrastructure costs, a significant issue in the agreement, the A's were still not satisfied with the language used in the city's term sheet today.
"From our perspective, this is not a term sheet that works for the A's. We had a term sheet we originally proposed in April. The language we saw today, it's the first time I'm seeing that language on the screen share," Kaval said. "But it's not the basis of our proposal. It's not something we agree with.
"We don't think it's that beneficial to have a vote on something where there's not consensus between the A's and the city. If we need to work towards a solution, that's fine. The current term sheet as it's constructed with it's current language is not a business partnership that works for us," said Kaval
The A's are flying to Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon. They will be spending Wednesday and Thursday this week narrowing down their possible ballpark locations to seven or eight finalists.
